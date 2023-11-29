WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Crestview man, accused of sexually assaulting a child, is now facing another serious charge after members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force tried to arrest him in Walton County on Tuesday.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s office, deputies were trying to serve a felony warrant on Steven Jamison of Crestview.

Okaloosa County authorities are revoking his bond on two charges, sexual assault on a child, and child abuse.

During the arrest, Jamison allegedly tried to stab one of the deputies multiple times. However, the knife couldn’t penetrate the deputy’s protective vest.

Jamison is in the Walton County Jail tonight, facing a new charge of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.