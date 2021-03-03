Crestview man charged with 9 counts of possessing child pornography

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man has been charged with nine counts of possessing child pornography after a joint investigation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and Crestview police.

On Feb. 26, members of the OCSO Special Investigation Section and the Crestview Police Department served a search warrant in the 500 block of Gadwell Street in Crestview. The search warrant was in reference to possession of child pornography.

Earlier this year, an investigation was initiated by Cyber Crimes Investigators assigned to
the Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) working an internet
undercover operation.

The operation was an effort to identify persons using peer-to-peer (P2P) software on the internet to traffic in child pornography. During the course of the investigation, 61-year-old Eldon Garlough of Gadwell Street in Crestview was developed as a suspect. Child pornography was discovered during the search warrant on computer equipment in the residence.

Garlough was charged with nine counts of Possession of Photographs/Videos of Sexuals performance of a child.

He is being held at the Okaloosa County jail awaiting bond.

