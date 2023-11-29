OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man is behind bars after his speeding car led to a vehicle search and subsequent drug bust, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, around 2:50 p.m., a Florida State Trooper was enforcing traffic around U.S. Highway 90 and North Lloyd Street.

While in a construction zone with a 25 mph speed sign, the State Trooper saw a black sedan speeding north at 45 mph on North Lloyd Street, from Beech Avenue area, according to an FHP news release.

The Trooper made a traffic stop and contacted the driver, who reportedly said he did not have a driver’s license; it was suspended, according to the release.

Due to the Trooper already finding an arrestable charge of driving with a suspended license, along with detecting an odor of marijuana, the official searched the car, according to FHP.

Xavier Yavari Jones, 22, of Crestview, was then taken to the Okaloosa County Jail without incident, according to a release.

He faces the following charges, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office website:

Driving while license suspended with knowledge

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, sell, deliver

Possession of marijuana under 20 grams

