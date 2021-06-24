Crestview man accused of molestation has bond revoked after second victim comes forward

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was out on bond for a molestation charge has been arrested after Crestview police say a second victim came forward.

James R. Terrell was arrested on April 12, 2021, for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12, has been arrested again after a second victim came forward to report a similar incident that occurred in 2012.

James R. Terrell was arrested Wednesday, June 23, and charged with another count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and sexual battery of a victim less than 12 years old.

His bond from his previous arrest has been revoked and he is currently being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail.

The Crestview Police Department is seeking any additional information on other potential victims. If you have information regarding James R. Terrell, you are asked to contact the Crestview Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 850-682-2055.