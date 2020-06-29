Crestview cancels daytime July 4th events, but keeps fireworks show

CRESTVIEW, Fla – (WKRG) The weather forecast for July 4th is snuffing out daytime activities for the city of Crestview. However, the fireworks show is still a go.
See news release below.
