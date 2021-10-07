Crestview bicyclist killed in early morning hit-and-run crash

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 44-year-old Crestview man was killed Thursday morning after a vehicle struck him while he was bicycling along State Road 85.

At 5 a.m., an unknown vehicle entered the bicycle lane on S.R. 85 near Riverwood Drive and struck the man. The vehicle then fled the scene of the crash. The Florida Highway Patrol report says a passerby moved the bicycle from the roadway.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-863-8477 or the Florida Highway Patrol at *347.