Crazy lightning strike over beach wedding ahead of Tropical Storm Fred

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Maybe the line “In Hurricanes or in sunsets” should be added to this couple’s vows.

A beach wedding near Destin over the weekend had some pretty gnarly lightning strikes cracking overhead.

Nearby beachgoers caught the strikes on camera, you can watch the full video and the strikes in slow-motion above.

The video was taken on the afternoon of August 14 on Okaloosa Island. Tropical Storm Fred showed threats of making landfall in Okaloosa County before shifting east and crossing over land near Panama City, Florida.

The husband of the photographer, Courtney Stokes, posted the footage to Facebook hoping to find the couple and show them the clip from their special day.

Hopefully, the couple’s marriage is just as bright and electric as the ceremony.