UPDATE 7:08 AM Crash at Tillman’s corner cleared. All lanes are open to traffic near exit 15.

ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash with injuries was reported before dawn near exit 15 on I-10 Westbound. Multiple vehicles were involved causing heavy delays in the area.

There was an earlier accident further west. Two vehicles crashed between Highway 90 and Rangeline Road. The extent of injuries in both incidents is not known right now.