Crash shuts down I-10 WB near Wilcox Road exit

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (5:20 pm.) — The interstate is now fully open to traffic.

UPDATE (3:20 p.m.) – One lane is open to traffic.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a third person who ran into the woods around the area of Northcutt Lane. The man was seen wearing a black shirt.

News 5’s Blake Brown spoke to a witness who saw the guy who ran.

The sheriff’s office has not yet confirmed if the man is armed, so be cautious if you see him.

ORIGINAL STORY: A crash on Interstate 10 on Monday afternoon forced crews to shut down the westbound lanes near the Wilcox Road exit.

The sheriff’s office tweeted the crash involved a vehicle that rolled over and caught fire.

SO units, fire and medical are on scene I 10 W bound just West of the Wilcox (53) exit. Rollover accident/ fire. Expect delays in this area. — BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) July 1, 2019

Two men reportedly suffered critical injuries. Two medical helicopters were requested at the scene.

A witness says someone passing by stopped to put out the fire. The witness said a third person in the car ran away from the scene. Authorities are currently looking for that third person.