Crash shuts down I-10 WB near Wilcox Road exit

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) —
UPDATE (5:20 pm.) — The interstate is now fully open to traffic.
UPDATE (3:20 p.m.) – One lane is open to traffic.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a third person who ran into the woods around the area of Northcutt Lane. The man was seen wearing a black shirt.
News 5’s Blake Brown spoke to a witness who saw the guy who ran.
The sheriff’s office has not yet confirmed if the man is armed, so be cautious if you see him.
ORIGINAL STORY: A crash on Interstate 10 on Monday afternoon forced crews to shut down the westbound lanes near the Wilcox Road exit.
The sheriff’s office tweeted the crash involved a vehicle that rolled over and caught fire.
Two men reportedly suffered critical injuries. Two medical helicopters were requested at the scene.
A witness says someone passing by stopped to put out the fire. The witness said a third person in the car ran away from the scene. Authorities are currently looking for that third person.