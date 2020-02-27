Crack and cash: Escambia County, FL deputies bust accused dealer

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve busted an accused drug dealer with crack, cocaine, pot and a pile of cash.

They served a warrant Wednesday at Clifton George’s apartment in the 700 block of Truman Avenue. That’s where deputies say they found the drugs, tools used to sell them and about $6,500 in cash.

Clifton Dewitt George was arrested and charged possession of cocaine with the intent to sell, manufacture, and/or deliver, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

