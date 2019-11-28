Cozy Brown’s Kitchen cooks a few hundred meals for the community

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Its been a day filled with turkey, ham and pie but most importantly it’s a day to give thanks. Mr. Cozy, owner of Cozy Browns Kitchen, cooked up a few hundred meals for his community today.

News 5 Colleen Peterson stopped by to speak with Mr. Cozy and ask about what it means to him to give back to the community.

He explained, “It means a lot to me just for people to say thank you, I really enjoyed the food. There’s a lot of them that really needs it and it makes me feel good.”

Mr. Cozy has been doing Thanksgiving Day meals free of charge for a little under 20 years. He has love and compassion for the community and they are very thankful for everything he does.