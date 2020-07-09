Covington County Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

by: Nathaniel Rodriguez

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on his Facebook page.

So far, Turman has only lost his sense of taste and smell, but otherwise, he said he is feeling well.

He let the community know of his diagnosis in the following post:

I am obligated to inform my community that I have been tested for COVID -19 and that I tested positive. I feel fine. No taste or smell, otherwise, I feel good. I will be quarantined for awhile. My phone is not though. I am available for calls if needed. My staff will carry on as normal and our services will not stop. Please keep my staff, your Sheriffs Department in your prayers. We will get through this. For those that visit me at my home, I must insist that you refrain from doing so as I do not want you exposed. As Sheriff, I will never turn anyone down, but I do care for your well being.

