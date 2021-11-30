COVID survivor recovers despite doctors telling her she won’t make it

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— Almost 800,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, and more than 16,000 of those deaths happened in Alabama.

Rachel Haggerty, from Dothan, came close to the brink of death many times in her four-month battle against COVID-19.

“She went on Aug. 13. She was running a 102.6 fever and her nail beds were turning blue,” Rachel’s girlfriend, Tabitha Yon said. “They admitted her and told her that she might stay a matter of five days, which turned to four months.”

Those months were a struggle for Rachel and her friends and family.

During that time, she was told something no one wants to hear, doctors said, in her condition, she might not make it.

“It was definitely some news,” Yon said. “I couldn’t really take, didn’t know how to take it, didn’t know what to do but, pray.”

Then her health took a turn and the unexpected happened. After being on a ventilator for months, and suffering from acute lung failure, Rachel began to recover, her loved ones call her journey nothing short of a miracle.

“Either two things is happening here,” said Rachel’s girlfriend’s mother Tonya Walker. “Either God’s allowing you to have time with her, or he is waiting on you to have faith. But that’s up to you to decide. I said but you give her a fighting chance and that’s what we’ve been doing ever since is just fighting for her to come home. She’s just a miracle.”

Now Rachel is going through rehabilitation, and though her journey is not over she is on the road to recovery.

To help with expenses, Yon has set up a GoFundMe to make sure Rachel’s recovery is smooth.