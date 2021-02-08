COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available at Mississippi Walmart pharmacies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi will soon have coronavirus vaccines available at local Walmart stores. The vaccines will be available at 31 locations starting Friday, February 12.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), about 200 doses will be given to Walmart pharmacies weekly. To schedule an appointment, patients must go to walmart.com/covidvaccine when the website launches on Tuesday, February 9.

Patients will need to enter their address, and the system will show them the closest Walmart location will available doses.

Health leaders hope this will close the racial gap when it comes to getting access to the vaccine. African Americans only account for 19% of the vaccines given out.

“Not anywhere near where we’re satisfied. We are continuing to monitor where patients are most successful at getting vaccines in our African American communities, and those will be areas we will continue to support to make sure we can balance that. We know there’s a trust gap, but the access gap cannot be overstated. We expect to see other innovative approaches in the coming weeks,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Mississippi currently receives weekly deliveries of 45,000 vaccines from the federal government. Those doses are allocated to drive-thru sites and private sector partners.