COVID-19-related absences in local schools districts

Editor’s note: Not all school systems in the WKRG News 5 viewing area provide a COVID-19 dashboard. As more information becomes available, this list will be updated.

MOBILE COUNTY

Mobile County Public Schools is posting this dashboard showing the number of new positive COVID-19 cases reported each day by school. The figures reported show the number of employees and students combined who notified the school that they had tested positive for COVID-19. The data is reported by schools at the end of each school day and is posted the following business day. It is important to note numbers represented in the dashboard indicate data as reported to us by parents, students, and personnel.

Aug. 20: 36 COVID-19 related absences. See each school’s numbers here.

BALDWIN COUNTY

Click here for the transparency report on COVID-19-related absences in Baldwin County Public Schools. These are not people who have COVID-19, but rather people who were absent or sent home for any reason related to COVID-19.

Aug. 23: 425 COVID-19-related absences reported. See each school’s numbers here.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FLA.

The current report for the Escambia County School District can be found here.

Aug. 23: 93 students COVID-19 positive, 306 students excluded from school; 35 staff COVID-19 positive, 41 excluded from work. See each school’s numbers here.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

The COVID-19 summary report for Santa Rosa County School District can be found here.

Aug. 23: 493 students COVID-19 positive; 117 staff COVID-19 positive. See each school’s numbers here.

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Okaloosa County School District is reporting positive cases for both students and staff that have been reported to by the Department of Health (DOH).

From Aug. 10-22: 393 students COVID-19 positive; 43 staff COVID-19 positive. For a detailed list, click here.