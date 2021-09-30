COVID-19 deaths skyrocket as hospitalizations go down in Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In three Northwest Florida counties, more than 150 people died with COVID-19 in the past seven days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Testing, total cases and hospitalizations are all going down but deaths are rising at an alarming rate.

According to the CDC, in Escambia County, 85 people died in the past seven days. That number is about double what it was the previous week. Hospitalizations are at 115 which is down from nearly 400 in August.

In Santa Rosa County, 22 people died in the past week. That is a 21 percent decrease from the week before but the CDC reports Santa Rosa County saw a peak in the number of deaths earlier in September.

In Okaloosa County, there were 47 deaths in the past week which is a 327 percent increase from the week before.

“We are not getting over COVID,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. “The way we get through COVID is by all of us working together.”

This week, Robinson continued pushing for vaccines at his weekly news conference Monday. Only 45 percent of the population in Escambia County has received both shots.

“We’re only as good as the weakest link,” he said. “You not getting your vaccine really sets up a chain reaction opportunity that could be significantly adverse to other individuals.”

Okaloosa County has the highest vaccination rate among Florida counties in the WKRG News 5 Viewing Area with 50 percent of eligible residents who have received both shots.