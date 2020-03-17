COVID-19 confirmed in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced West Virginia’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

In a televised statewide address aired by 13 News, Justice said that the case reported out of the eastern panhandle.

“We knew it was coming. We’ve prepared for this and we shouldn’t panic. We should be cautious and we should be concerned, but we should not panic,” Justice said. “We should go ahead and try to live our lives as best we can.”

In preparation for this confirmed case, Justice declared a state of emergency inWest Virginia Monday. That allows the state to side-step normal purchasing and hiring rules to get help as soon as possible from the federal government. Friday the Governor ordered the closing preK-12 schools, issued a state-employee travel ban on both national and international travel, encouraged nursing homes and senior care facilities to limit visitation and ordered the cancellation of the state’s high school basketball tournaments.

Until Tuesday night, Justice had declined to follow the actions of Governor Mike DeWine (R) of Ohio and Governor Mike Bashear (D) of Kentucky in ordering restrictions on restaurants and bars. In those states dine-in customers are prohibited and only drive-thru and/or carry-out sales are allowed. Tuesday, Justice reversed course and issued the same order. Many businesses and organizations had also taken steps to close, reduce hours or change how they interact with customers based on guidance from CDC recommendations or corporate decisions for national chain businesses.

Earlier this month, Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced an information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. Anyone with questions can call 24/7, toll-free, at 1-800-887-4304.