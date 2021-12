MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Students at Covenant Christian School in Mobile joined in on the Magical Christmas Toy Drive. One by one, students in the younger elementary grades loaded toys into our WKRG News 5 vehicle. They donated more than 100 toys!

WKRG News 5’s Bill Riales and Jessica Taloney visited the school on Thursday to pick up the toys and share a Christmas story with the students.