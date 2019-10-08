Court hearing Tuesday afternoon for Ladd mass shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 17-year-old accused of shooting nine people at Ladd Peebles-stadium in August will be back in court for a preliminary hearing. That’s scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
Deangelo Parnell is charged with nine counts of attempted murder. You may remember on August 30th gunfire rang out at the Leflore-Williamson game. Police say Parnell opened fire in the concourse of the stadium and the shooting stemmed from a fight. Last month police said Parnell was not the only shooter. Ballistics show two guns were fired from two locations. That other person has yet to be caught. Since the shooting police and school officials have increased security at Ladd and other stadiums throughout Mobile County and have added metal detectors.
