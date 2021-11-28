Court hearing this week could shed new light on Ladd stadium shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A court hearing scheduled for this week may give us new details about a shooting during a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles stadium. On October 15th five people were injured in a shooting during a Vigor-Williamson football game.

Jai Scott was one of three people wanted for this incident. Scott is charged with five counts of attempted murder. Monday afternoon a preliminary hearing is scheduled in Scott’s case. Prosecutors say Scott was involved in the shooting but say another man fired the shots. We may learn more about what Scott is accused of doing at Monday’s hearing.

Mobile Police also arrested an unidentified 17-year-old. At last check they’re still looking for Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon. Mobile Police haven’t been able to find him for more than a month. Prosecutors have said they believe Belfon fired the shots at the stadium.