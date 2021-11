MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A grand jury has indicted a Wilmer woman on a charge of possessing obscene material involving a person under the age of 17.

A court document says Brittany Dees, 28, uploaded obscene images of a person under the age of 17 to Google using a Gmail address.

Dees was booked into Mobile Metro Jail at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. She was released from jail just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Her bond was set at $10,000.