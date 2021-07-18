Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships

PORT CANAVERAL, UNITED STATES – 2020/03/13: A man seen fishing as the Disney Dream cruise ship departs from Port Canaveral in Florida the day before the cruise line suspended its operations for all new departures effective March 14, 2020 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)



ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a judge’s ruling that sided with a Florida lawsuit challenging U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pandemic regulations for cruise ship operation.

The one-paragraph decision by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, just minutes before a Tampa judge’s previous ruling was to take effect. The judges’ issuance of a temporary stay keeps the CDC regulations regarding Florida-based cruise ships in place while the CDC appeals the Tampa judge’s June decision.

The Florida lawsuit claims the CDC’s multiple-step process to allow cruising from Florida is overly burdensome.