Couple celebrates 31st anniversary in parking lot of Briquette Steakhouse

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- One couple decided to get a little creative for their 31st anniversary! Restaurants are closed and are only offering drive-thru services.

Robbin and Kenny Stevens are celebrating their 31st anniversary today. They decided to set get out of the house and set up a dining table in the parking lot of Briquette Steakhouse! They had elaborate plates, silverware and sweet tea!

“We need to wash our hands, we need to make sure that we are doing our social distancing, but yet we also need to live,” Kenny explained. “We need to relax.”

They explained how important it is to keep your spirits high in times of need. Nothing is bringing down their passion or spirit anytime soon! They are spreading positivity and wisdom across the Gulf Coast.

“Don’t live it and dwell on everything that is coming at you negatively, you’ve got to throw some positive at it,” Robbin said.

Kenny Stevens is a pastor at Kushula assembly of God and preaches that the little things like this are what makes a marriage last.

“We are constantly trying to share with people how to make a marriage last,” Kenny said. “It’s these little things and going to extra mile for our spouse for the one that we love.”

Briquette Steakhouse is currently offering a drive-thru menu with meals priced around $8.

