UPDATE 10:40 PM: Mobile Fire-Rescue confirms a 37-year-old man was shot at Linx Apartments. He was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Crime map shows a shooting Tuesday night off Airport Blvd. near Hillcrest Road.

According to the map, Mobile Police responded to the 6900 block of Airport Blvd around 10:10 pm.

