Mobile Police: Man shot on Weinacker Avenue Monday afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Update — Mobile Police say one man was shot Monday afternoon on Weinacker Avenue.

Police on scene confirmed he was taken to University Hospital. His injuries are unknown at this time.

Original post — Mobile Police dispatch tells WKRG News 5 officers are responding to Weinacker Avenue Monday afternoon for a shooting call.

The Mobile County Crime map reports the shooting around 1:00 p.m.

WKRG News 5 is on the scene to learn more, crime scene tape is up in the neighborhood.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

