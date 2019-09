ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Country music star Brantley Gilbert will play at The Wharf Amphitheatre April 18.

Tickets for the Fire’t Up 2020 Tour show go on sale Friday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster or at the venue box office.

Chase Rice will also be performing.

Gilbert is known for his hit songs, “Bottoms Up,” “One Hell of an Amen,” “Kick it in the Sticks,” and “You Don’t Know Her Like I Know Her.”