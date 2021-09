Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Mississippi

The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 684,360 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 42.7 million COVID-19 cases as of Sep. 23, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 55% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Sep. 20, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Choctaw County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 35.8% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 88% full in Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 353 (29 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.1% (2,471 fully vaccinated)

— 29.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#49. George County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 34.3% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (67.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more availability than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 465 (114 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.2% (8,135 fully vaccinated)

— 22.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#48. Chickasaw County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 34.3% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 88% full in Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 526 (90 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (7,012 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#47. Winston County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 34.3% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 88% full in Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 290 (52 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (7,465 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#46. Jasper County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 34.3% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 88% full in Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 250 (41 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (6,704 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#45. Scott County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 32.8% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 88% full in Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 299 (84 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (11,697 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#44. Yalobusha County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 32.8% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 88% full in Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 429 (52 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (6,744 fully vaccinated)

— 30.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

#43. Marion County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 31.3% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 88% full in Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 346 (85 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (9,203 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#42. Madison County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.9% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (98.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more full than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 176 (187 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (58,758 fully vaccinated)

— 29.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

#41. Webster County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.9% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 88% full in Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 526 (51 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (3,997 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#40. Greene County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.9% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 88% full in Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 346 (47 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.4% (4,268 fully vaccinated)

— 26.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#39. Panola County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.4% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: .0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 100.0% more availability than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 503 (172 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (12,835 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#38. Leake County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.4% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 88% full in Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 298 (68 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (8,918 fully vaccinated)

— 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#37. Jefferson County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.4% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 88% full in Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 272 (19 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (4,036 fully vaccinated)

— 35.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

#36. Pontotoc County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.9% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 88% full in Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 886 (285 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (11,452 fully vaccinated)

— 16.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#35. Tishomingo County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.9% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 88% full in Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 598 (116 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.5% (6,309 fully vaccinated)

— 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#34. Calhoun County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.9% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 88% full in Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 536 (77 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.9% (5,010 fully vaccinated)

— 18.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#33. Rankin County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.9% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more full than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 166 (257 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (68,933 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

#32. Clay County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.4% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 7.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 92.0% more availability than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 569 (110 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (7,551 fully vaccinated)

— 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#31. Coahoma County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.4% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.5% more availability than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 258 (57 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (9,195 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#30. Wilkinson County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.4% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 88% full in Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 463 (40 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (4,718 fully vaccinated)

— 28.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

#29. Sunflower County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.9% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.3% more availability than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 303 (76 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (11,172 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

#28. Hancock County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.4% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 30.7% more availability than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 684 (326 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.4% (15,905 fully vaccinated)

— 21.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#27. Kemper County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.4% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 88% full in Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 164 (16 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (3,700 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#26. Pearl River County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.9% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (65.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more full than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 830 (461 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (20,574 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#25. Wayne County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.4% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.2% more availability than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 634 (128 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.5% (6,358 fully vaccinated)

— 26.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#24. Tallahatchie County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.0% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 88% full in Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 232 (32 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.5% (4,767 fully vaccinated)

— 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#23. Lincoln County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more availability than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 287 (98 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.5% (11,095 fully vaccinated)

— 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#22. Tippah County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 88% full in Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 432 (95 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.3% (7,780 fully vaccinated)

— 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#21. Franklin County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 88% full in Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 311 (24 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (3,080 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#20. Warren County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.5% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.5% more full than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 271 (123 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (22,098 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

#19. Pike County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.5% more availability than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more full than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 397 (156 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (16,185 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#18. Oktibbeha County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.0% more full than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 365 (181 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (22,234 fully vaccinated)

— 5.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

#17. Monroe County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.0% more full than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more full than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 471 (166 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (15,302 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

#16. Forrest County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more full than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.1% more availability than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 264 (198 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (25,897 fully vaccinated)

— 18.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#15. DeSoto County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more full than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.4% more full than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 434 (802 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (79,186 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

#14. Washington County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.4% more full than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.4% more full than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 510 (224 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (17,947 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#13. Lauderdale County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.9% more full than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more availability than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 378 (280 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (32,015 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

#12. Lafayette County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.9% more full than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 114.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.5% more full than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 381 (206 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (25,830 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

#11. Copiah County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.4% more full than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 88% full in Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 232 (65 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (12,694 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

#10. Grenada County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.4% more full than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (79.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more full than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 323 (67 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (9,244 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

#9. Harrison County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.9% more full than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.5% more availability than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 447 (931 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (91,762 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

#8. Adams County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.9% more full than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (75.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.5% more availability than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 648 (199 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (13,667 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

#7. Holmes County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.9% more full than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 88% full in Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 212 (36 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (8,328 fully vaccinated)

— 15.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

#6. Hinds County, MS

#6. Hinds County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.4% more full than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.4% more full than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 185 (428 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (113,299 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

#5. Alcorn County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.4% more full than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.0% more full than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 725 (268 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.4% (11,969 fully vaccinated)

— 23.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#4. Jones County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.9% more full than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more availability than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 405 (276 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.3% (24,012 fully vaccinated)

— 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#3. Jackson County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 32.8% more full than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.1% more full than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 501 (720 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (53,750 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

#2. Bolivar County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 32.8% more full than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.1% more full than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 457 (140 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (15,304 fully vaccinated)

— 17.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

#1. Lee County, MS

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 49.3% more full than Mississippi overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more full than Mississippi overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 488 (417 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.6% (32,127 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi