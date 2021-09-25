Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Florida

Miami Florida’s downtown district shot from an altitude of about 1000 feet over the Biscayne Bay during a helicopter photo flight.

The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 684,360 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 42.7 million COVID-19 cases as of Sep. 23, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 55% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Florida using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Sep. 20, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Washington County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 48.8% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 389 (99 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.9% (6,848 fully vaccinated)

— 52.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#49. Monroe County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 37.8% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.0% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 318 (236 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (49,329 fully vaccinated)

— 18.1% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#48. Okeechobee County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 36.6% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (84.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 690 (291 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (16,534 fully vaccinated)

— 30.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#47. Union County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 31.7% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 479 (73 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.7% (4,685 fully vaccinated)

— 45.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#46. Flagler County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.3% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.8% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 354 (407 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (63,785 fully vaccinated)

— 1.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#45. Calhoun County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.6% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 617 (87 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.7% (4,196 fully vaccinated)

— 47.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#44. Charlotte County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.2% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 424 (801 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (108,143 fully vaccinated)

— 1.6% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#43. Holmes County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.5% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 50.0% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 734 (144 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.7% (4,854 fully vaccinated)

— 56.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#42. Brevard County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.5% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.7% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 360 (2,165 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (331,110 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#41. Walton County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.3% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 360 (267 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (29,416 fully vaccinated)

— 29.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#40. Hardee County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.1% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 772 (208 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.5% (9,287 fully vaccinated)

— 38.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#39. St. Johns County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.6% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.1% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 457 (1,210 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (160,781 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#38. Santa Rosa County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.6% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 112.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 30.2% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 449 (827 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (76,749 fully vaccinated)

— 26.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#37. Hendry County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.0% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 692 (291 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (16,444 fully vaccinated)

— 30.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#36. Martin County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.5% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.4% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 354 (570 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (89,612 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#35. Volusia County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.5% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 339 (1,876 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (286,575 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#34. Nassau County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.5% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 269 (238 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (44,501 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#33. Citrus County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.3% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.8% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 472 (706 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (74,689 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#32. Escambia County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.3% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 101.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.4% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 386 (1,229 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (142,226 fully vaccinated)

— 20.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#31. Pinellas County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.1% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 361 (3,515 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (550,864 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#30. Broward County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 280 (5,463 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (1,170,357 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#29. Highlands County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 586 (622 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (46,297 fully vaccinated)

— 22.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#28. Hernando County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 420 (814 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (90,246 fully vaccinated)

— 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#27. DeSoto County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (79.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.5% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 576 (219 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.2% (14,119 fully vaccinated)

— 33.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#26. Polk County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 101.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.4% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 448 (3,250 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (339,582 fully vaccinated)

— 16.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#25. Pasco County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.5% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 480 (2,659 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (274,674 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#24. Alachua County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 364 (980 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (155,212 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#23. Jackson County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 530 (246 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.3% (16,399 fully vaccinated)

— 37.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#22. Palm Beach County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.4% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 307 (4,588 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (854,791 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#21. Manatee County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 375 (1,514 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (211,597 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#20. Seminole County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.1% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 308 (1,451 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (250,776 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#19. Miami-Dade County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 271 (7,366 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.1% (1,932,683 fully vaccinated)

— 26.3% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#18. Hillsborough County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 373 (5,490 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (745,337 fully vaccinated)

— 10.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#17. Sarasota County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 334 (1,450 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (267,525 fully vaccinated)

— 9.6% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#16. Collier County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (74.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 346 (1,331 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (235,762 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#15. Sumter County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.0% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 323 (428 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.1% (96,795 fully vaccinated)

— 29.8% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#14. St. Lucie County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 414 (1,359 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (161,092 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#13. Duval County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.8% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 265 (2,540 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (487,639 fully vaccinated)

— 9.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#12. Leon County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.5% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 418 (1,227 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (143,771 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#11. Okaloosa County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 410 (865 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (99,294 fully vaccinated)

— 16.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#10. Putnam County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 719 (536 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.9% (25,260 fully vaccinated)

— 39.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#9. Bay County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.3% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 102.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.6% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 326 (570 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (73,110 fully vaccinated)

— 25.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#8. Clay County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.8% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 360 (790 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (90,226 fully vaccinated)

— 26.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#7. Lee County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.0% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.5% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 419 (3,227 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (411,251 fully vaccinated)

— 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#6. Orange County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.0% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 335 (4,669 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (808,175 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#5. Marion County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.2% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.1% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 425 (1,555 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (179,512 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#4. Lake County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.4% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 399 (1,464 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (209,816 fully vaccinated)

— 1.6% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#3. Osceola County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.4% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 383 (1,439 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (223,304 fully vaccinated)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (223,304 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#2. Indian River County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.3% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.7% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 363 (581 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (92,509 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#1. Columbia County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 492 (353 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (25,559 fully vaccinated)

— 36.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida