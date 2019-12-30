Countdown to the Citrus Bowl: Steve Sarkisian reflects on 2019 season and Michigan matchup

by: Joey Rogers

ORLANDO, Fla. (WIAT) — Wednesday’s 2019 Vrbo Citrus Bowl could be the swan song for several Alabama stars on the offensive side of the ball, as they consider whether to turn pro or stay one more season in Tuscaloosa. The good news for fans, all the big names will play in the bowl against Michigan, with the exception of injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Sunday morning, Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and wide receiver Devonta Smith spoke with the media ahead of the game vs Michigan. Sarkisian reflected on the 2019 season with the Crimson Tide and what he has learned since the season began.

