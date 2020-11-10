Could Doug Jones be next Attorney General? Lawmakers, friends share their thoughts

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is considered a top candidate to be Attorney General under the Biden administration.

Some lawmakers in the Birmingham area say Jones’ personal relationship with Biden is a good selling point, but his resume as a prosecuting attorney is impressive.

“I think he meets all the requirements for Attorney General,” Attorney Jon Saxon said.

Saxon has known Jones for some time, but Jones has known Biden since the 1970s and was even there when Jones was sworn into the Senate.

“When Doug was sworn in, he wanted former Vice President Biden to be on the floor with him and that was done,” Saxon said. “Which was a very significant thing.”

Saxon says cases like the 1963 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing and prosecuting Klan members and domestic terrorists make Jones a great fit for what Biden wants to accomplish.

“What better person better to have as Attorney General who had prosecuted the Klan? So, I think that would fit very neatly into the priorities of this administration,” Saxon said.

Former U.S. Attorney for Alabama’s North District Jay Towns says Jones’s ability to get along with both sides of the aisle is another asset the Senator has.

“He understands the Justice Department. How to navigate those waters and they are often turbulent,” Towns said.

If Jones isn’t the choice, Saxon believes the senator will still have the President-elect’s back.

“He will have a very good relationship with the President of the United States and with the Vice President. Whom he served in the senate for 3 and half years,” Saxon said.

Saxon also credits Jones serving in the Senate as another plus; citing Jones understands the political aspect of working with and for the courts.

