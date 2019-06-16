Cottage Hill Road Construction Starts Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s never a good time for construction, but neighbors around a long section of Cottage Hill Road are hoping for the best as nearly a mile of the major traffic artery in Mobile closes for the next month.

The signs are ready by the side of the road. The big machinery sits idle until Monday. A lot of people who live nearby worry this is going to be a congestion nightmare.

“Yes! It is! Unless they have a very good detour then it’s really going to mess up the flow of traffic that comes through here normally,” said Jessica who lives nearby. Most people I spoke with said they were concerned about the traffic problems this will inevitably cause. Others were resigned to the fact this is a project that probably as to be done anyway.

“You know the city’s doing work to improve our town, I don’t take issue with it. Get in there and get it done,” said Yolanda Watts. Others agreed.

“If it’s for improvement I’m all for it, but like I said there’s going to be congestion,” said Bernice Young.

Here’s what we reported last week: