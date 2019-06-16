Cottage Hill Road Construction Starts Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s never a good time for construction, but neighbors around a long section of Cottage Hill Road are hoping for the best as nearly a mile of the major traffic artery in Mobile closes for the next month.
The signs are ready by the side of the road. The big machinery sits idle until Monday. A lot of people who live nearby worry this is going to be a congestion nightmare.
“Yes! It is! Unless they have a very good detour then it’s really going to mess up the flow of traffic that comes through here normally,” said Jessica who lives nearby. Most people I spoke with said they were concerned about the traffic problems this will inevitably cause. Others were resigned to the fact this is a project that probably as to be done anyway.
“You know the city’s doing work to improve our town, I don’t take issue with it. Get in there and get it done,” said Yolanda Watts. Others agreed.
“If it’s for improvement I’m all for it, but like I said there’s going to be congestion,” said Bernice Young.
Here’s what we reported last week:
Beginning Monday morning, June 17, Cottage Hill Road will be closed east of Japonica Lane for three to four weeks during the city drainage project.
Eastbound Cottage Hill Road traffic will be detoured right onto southbound Demetropolis/University Blvd, left onto northeast bound U.S. Highway 90 and left onto northbound Azalea Road back to Cottage Hill Road.
Westbound Cottage Hill Road traffic will be detoured left onto southbound Azalea Road, right onto southwest bound U.S. Highway 90 and then right onto northbound Demetropolis Road back to Cottage Hill Road. Detour signs will be in place.