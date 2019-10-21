Coroner confirms brother and sister slain in Notasulga double homicide

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Macon County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of a brother and sister killed in a double homicide Sunday in Notasulga.

Coroner Hal Bentley has identified the victims as 48-year-old Sharon Gess and her brother 60-year-old William Gess Junior. Bentley says the siblings are both victims of a homicide and their cause of death remains under investigation.

News 3 is waiting to hear back from investigators to see if a person of interest has been identified or if a suspect is in custody.

Late Sunday afternoon agencies were called to the home along Tuskegee Street and heavy law enforcement presence remains at home, including officers from the Notasulga Police Department, deputies with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office as well as ABI agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Coroner Bentley tells News 3 the ABI is in charge of the investigation.

News 3 is awaiting more information and will update you as we can.