BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — A child was killed in an Albertville house fire on Wednesday, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.

According to a Facebook post from the coroner, officials responded to a 7-year-old girl who was taken to Marshall Medical Center South in Boaz on Wednesday, July 13. She was brought in by ambulance.

The coroner stated her death is connected to a house fire that happened on Todd Ridge Road in Albertville.

According to Albertville Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis, the blaze began around midnight. Ennis said two other people were injured, another child and one adult.

The case is under investigation by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office.