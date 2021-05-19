Coronavirus vaccines being offered at Mobile HS graduations

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) says the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be offered outside high school graduations taking place at Ladd Peebles Stadium.

The FDA approved this mRNA vaccine for anyone 12 years of age and older.

The vaccines will be available one hour before each commencement ceremony at the complex, the second dose will be given at the Newburn Health Center three weeks later.

“As we celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates, we are partnering with the Mobile County Health Department to offer our families the COVID-19 vaccine. We know this is not a typical thing you would think about doing at graduation, but nothing about this year has been typical. Our best hope at getting back to normal is by providing this and other opportunities for more people to get vaccinated.”

Chresal D. Threadgill,
Mobile County Public Schools Superintendent

Graduations begins Wednesday. School holding ceremony’s at Ladd-Peebles include B.C.
Rain, Alma Bryant, Mattie T. Blount, Baker, Murphy, and Davidson high schools.

For more information on the COVID-19 Response Teams’ vaccination and testing events, please
visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243).

