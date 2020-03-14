Coronavirus threat affects Pensacola couple in many ways

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A married couple in Pensacola is being affected by the coronavirus threat in many ways, including financially as they operate small businesses, and a European travel ban has caused them to cancel a flight to visit family.

Christina and Milan Brunet-Sabastia live on West Intendencia Street and run a business called Mimi’s Crepes which they sell weekly at the now-suspended Palafox Market. This hurts them because they are heading into the busiest season of the downtown market.

“Now the nice weather is coming back so we see a big peak in activity,” Milan said. “Unfortunately, with the market being canceled we don’t really know what it’s going to look like in the future.”

The couple is stocking up on toilet paper, not for themselves, but for those who stay in their six Airbnbs but now they’re seeing potential visitors backing out as we head into the most popular time of the year here along the beaches.

“Some of the cancellations started rolling in,” Christina said. “One person didn’t explain it. Another person..she said she was worried about the coronavirus.”

Milan is from Paris, France. They’ve been planning a trip there to visit his family next month but they just had to cancel it.

“It really frustrates me because I haven’t been home in about a year now so I’m really starting to miss my family,” Milan said.

They worry if something serious happens and he needs to get over to his family.

“It’s one thing to travel over to Europe for fun but if something happens to one of his family members and he needs to get there quickly, he can’t do that anymore,” Christina said. “If he went over there..if he could even get over there..I don’t know his chances of being able to come back.”

Despite the headaches, they are both thankful to be healthy. There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Escambia County. A 71-year-old man presumed positive for coronavirus in Santa Rosa County passed away at Baptist Hospital and a 61-year-old woman presumed positive in Okaloosa County is in isolation.

