Coronavirus in Ohio: Central Ohio grocery stores that offer delivery, vehicle side pickup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The CDC recommends those at higher risk of developing severe symptoms of COVID-19 coronavirus during an outbreak in your community stay home as much as possible to further reduce risk of being exposed.

Those at a higher risk include:

Older adults

People who have serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease Diabetes Lung disease (ex: asthma, COPD, emphysema)



The CDC suggest having friends or family members deliver essential items and groceries to your home especially if you fall into one of these categories. If that is not an option for you, nearly all large grocery and big box store offer home delivery or curbside pick up for a fee.

Grocery delivery* or pickup+:

(not every store location offers curbside pickup, please double check pickup location before placing order)

There are also a number of grocery delivery apps that offer a variety of retailers:

Each app has different terms; some require a membership or charge a delivery fee. Be sure to read the fine print.