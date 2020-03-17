Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Coronavirus: Florida shuts down bars, nightclubs; issues new restrictions for restaurants, beaches

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the number of coronavirus cases pushing past 190 in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued sweeping new restrictions Tuesday to help prevent the spread of the virus.

At a press conference Tuesday, the governor announced Florida’s sixth death from the coronavirus, a nursing home patient in Broward County. He also said four University of Florida students had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 192, and leading the governor to call for remote learning at all Florida universities.

The governor also said all bars and nightclubs in the state must suspend service for 30 days, and that restaurant must limit capacity to 50%. All restaurant employees must be screened for the virus.

According to DeSantis, Florida has also banned gatherings of larger than 10 on beaches.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the state has monitored nearly 2,000 people. More than 800 have tested negative for the virus. Hundreds of test results are pending.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Governor DeSantis Press Conference clips below:

LATEST CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories