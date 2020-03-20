Coronavirus cases confirmed at 3 nursing homes in Arkansas, 1 in Centerton

News

by: Heath Higgs

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health announced on Friday that it’s working to address cases of COVID-19 in three nursing homes across the state.

The affected nursing homes are Apple Creek Nursing and Rehab in Centerton, The Villages of General Baptist West in Pine Bluff and Briarwood Nursing Home and Rehab in Little Rock.

The ADH says one patient has tested positive for COVID-19 at both Apple Creek Nursing and Rehab and The Villages of General Baptist West.  Thirteen cases, including patients and staff, have tested positive at Briarwood Nursing Home and Rehab in Little Rock, the department says.

ADH is currently screening all other staff and residents for COVID-19 at Briarwood, and ADH staff are now onsite at Briarwood. 

