Cops rescue blind, deaf dog from storm drain

DELWOOD, Mo. (CNN) — A dog that is blind and deaf was trapped in a storm drain for hours, her owners were worried sick until some police officers were able to lend a helping hand.

The McClintocks called every department they could to try and find someone who could help them save their dog out of this storm drain. North County Police Cooperative ended up being the ones to save the day.

“They’re our babies ’cause we don’t have children. So…” said Sharon McClintock, Miss Daisy May’s owner.

Officer Lekamp and Corp. Jost responded to the call on Monday that, quite frankly, put them in a tight spot.

Michael and Sharon McClintock’s dog, Miss Daisy May, fell into the sewer in front of their home and was stuck down there for hours.

“My stomach turned. I thought she was a goner. I thought she probably fell down on her head and broke her head or broke her neck [and] was just laying down there dead,” Michael McClintock said.

“I grew up around dogs and I’ve been in those desperate situations and I could tell you they were both extremely upset. They were both crying,” NCPC officer Joshua Lekamp said.

The couple was having their floor redone when Daisy May — who is blind and deaf — moseyed out the front door, walked down to the street, and fell right in.

“At that time, they advised us that a neighbor told them that their dog had possibly fallen into the storm drain. Officer Lekamp and I opened the manhole of the storm drain, looked down and were able to see small footprints in the mud,” NCPC Corp. Brian Jost said.

“He said, ‘I’m not going to leave until the dog is rescued,’ and I don’t think there is anyone else who would have done that,” Sharon said.

“Unfortunately, I had to lay down completely flat inside the mud and whatever else was down there. We were able to find the dog 14 feet in and hook the dog and pull the dog out,” Lecamp said.

“When he came up with the dog, we just burst out crying because we were so relieved,” Sharon said.

“We were just sitting, you know thinking, boy, somebody really put it out there for us,” Michael said.

Maj. Ron Martin said that officers are sometimes faced with challenges that are not routine. He said that he is proud of Jost and Lekamp’s quick thinking and effort.

