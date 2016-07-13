Cop Impersonator Arrested in Mobile

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
douglas roberts ne mug_219634

Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man accused of running a complex officer impersonation scheme.

24-year-old Douglas Roberts faces 41 felony counts, including 20 counts of impersonating an officer, 20 counts of possession of a forged instrument, and violating Alabama’s Blue Light Law.

Detectives say Roberts had a fully equipped Chevy Tahoe, equipped with scanners, a radio and law enforcement style lights.

A search warrant of his home uncovered several other items including three guns, ammunition, badges, a vest marked ‘police,’ pepper spray and several fake parking tickets.

“I think he thinks he’s a police officer,” said Captain Paul Burch of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. “The type of equipment is just not normal for a person to want to have.”

Investigators started working the case after a woman found a citation on her vehicle at USA Women’s and Children’s Hospital. She showed the ticket to a deputy working there who noticed it looked unusual.

According to investigators Roberts would place the citations on vehicles with a PO Box address for people to mail money to pay the ‘fine.’

Thus far 20 victims have been identified, but deputies say there could be more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories