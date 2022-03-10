BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A construction worker was killed after the boom extension of a concrete truck hit him on a work site in Pinson Thursday morning.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called to a construction site in Pinson’s Innsbrook neighborhood at 6:50 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, deputies found that a 42-year-old construction worker had been killed after the supports of a concrete truck sank in the mud, causing the boom extension to swing around and hit him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The JCSO is investigating the case.