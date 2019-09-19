Construction begins on Broad Street revitalization project

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Construction is now underway on a $14.5 million revitalization project on Broad Street. The work is being funded by a TIGER grant from the Department of Transportation.

Construction will happen in four phases along Broad Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The road will be repaved and new bike lanes and sidewalks will be installed.

When talk of this project started, many were upset that many oak trees along Broad Street would be taken down. City officials say they have inspected each individual tree.

“There’s been discussion of whether it can be saved or whether it has to go. Those that have to go, there really was no other alternative. But there’s also a plan to re-plant trees,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said.

91 trees will be removed and 194 will be planted when the project is finished. You can find a map of the tree plan here.

Work along Broad Street is expected to take two years to complete.