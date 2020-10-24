Conservative group ranks Gov. DeSantis 6th best among governors

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attends an event with President Donald Trump on the environment at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TAMPA (WFLA) -When it comes to governors in the United States, Florida has one of the best — that’s according to a new report.

The conservative American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) has ranked Governor Ron DeSantis as the sixth-best governor in all of the United States.

The ratings, released on Tuesday ranked DeSantis and others on several key performance indicators including their policies such as education, taxes and CARES, or how the governor handled federal funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALEC says “despite being in office for less than two years, Gov. DeSantis has made clear Florida’s

reputation for pro-growth economic policy will continue under his administration.”

Here’s how DeSantis ranked in some of the important performance areas:

Tax policy: 4th; that includes sales, personal income and other tax changes

Spending policy: 12th; which includes proposed and enacted changes in state spending

CARES policy: 20th; ranked on handling of federal funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Union policy: 9th; based on public employees, public employee raises and prevailing wage laws

Welfare policy: 9th; based on welfare spending per capita

Education policy: 3rd; based on school choice participation, NAEP scores and per pupil spending

ALEC also ranked governors from 5-stars (best) to 1-star (worst). DeSantis received a 5-star ranking from the group.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was ranked No. 1 by ALEC, while Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo ranked 50th.

Most recently at a rally in Florida President Trump praised Gov. DeSantis saying he’s “done a great job, and “he’s been my friend.” He also joked that he would blame DeSantis if he loses the critical battleground state to Biden.

“You know if we don’t win it, I’m blaming the governor,” Trump said. “I’ll fire him somehow. I’m going to fire him. I will find a way.”

To view the full list click here.