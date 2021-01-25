Congressman Jerry Carl Nominated to House Armed Services Committee

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressman Jerry Carl (R-Mobile) announced he has been nominated to serve on the House Armed Services Committee.

In a statement, House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Mike Rogers (AL-03) said, “I’m pleased another Alabamian will be joining the House Armed Services Committee. Rep. Jerry Carl has a strong understanding of not only Alabama’s defense interests, but also our national interests. I’m looking forward to working together to support our men and women in uniform, and I know the committee will benefit from his membership.”

“I’m thankful to House Republican Leadership and Congressman Mike Rogers for their confidence in me. I look forward to serving on the House Armed Services Committee, where I will have the opportunity to be an advocate for the defense interests of Alabama and the United States as a whole. I’m proud to have the chance to further strengthen our military and defense footprint the next two years on the House Armed Services Committee. Whether it’s Austal Shipyard in Mobile, Fort Rucker in the Wiregrass, or Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama’s contribution to our nation’s military strength and defense programs is critical to national security,” said Carl regarding the nomination.

