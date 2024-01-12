WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Congress is one week out from a government funding deadline and there’s growing uncertainty that lawmakers will be able to come together to avoid a shutdown.

House and Senate leaders did make a bipartisan deal on a funding framework, but that plan is facing opposition from the right, and lawmakers are running out of time.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson insists the funding deal he struck with Senate leader Chuck Schumer is still in place.

“Our top line agreement remains. We are getting our next steps together,” said Johnson.

But a small group of conservative lawmakers in his own party are pushing Johnson to ditch the deal because they want to cut billions out of the $1.59 trillion plan.

New York Republican Congressman Marc Molinaro says it’s worth compromising to avoid a government shutdown.

“We wanted more savings. Most of us are comfortable working within this framework,” he said.

Speaker Johnson argues there are big wins for conservatives in this plan saying there are “…hard won concessions to cut more billions, as you know, from the IRS giveaway and the COVID-era slush funds.”

But the deal is very similar to the one that caused angry republicans to oust speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Conservative House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good says while he is against this deal, Johnson deserves a chance to work this out.

“Its policy driven, it’s not personal,” Good said.

Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries says his party supports the current plan.

But warned Republicans that could change if they try to include more cuts.

“We will not accept extreme right wing policy changes,” said Jeffries.

Parts of the government run out of money next Friday, but lawmakers are discussing passing a funding extension bill to give them more time to negotiate.