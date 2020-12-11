Congress approves government-wide funding bill to avoid shutdown, buys time for more COVID-19 talks

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congress has shipped a temporary government-wide funding bill to President Donald Trump, averting a government shutdown at midnight.
The funding extension gives negotiators time to continue working toward agreement on new COVID-19 relief aid. The extension sets a new shutdown deadline of midnight next Friday. It passed the Senate by a unanimous voice vote Friday. The House passed the bill on Wednesday and Trump is expected to sign it before midnight.
COVID-19 relief talks remain stalled but there is universal agreement that Congress won’t adjourn for the year without passing a long-delayed round of pandemic relief.
