MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Conde Nast Traveler’s editors named Mobile, Alabama, among “The Best Places to Go in North America & the Caribbean in 2024.”

This week, the website named their top locations where travelers can find “design-forward stays, off-the-beaten-track adventures, and delicious dining.”

The publication said now is the perfect time for travelers to discover the Port City because passenger train rides will finally return in 2024 with the start of Amtrak’s Gulf Coast service.

It’s been a long wait since Hurricane Katrina damaged area railways, including the downtown Mobile train station, in 2005. Amtrak has not serviced the city since.

“The long-awaited service is particularly well-timed for the flurry of recently unveiled and soon-to-come cultural moments in Mobile,” the article said.

Among those was the July 2023 opening of Clotilda: The Exhibition. This show chronicles the last ship carrying enslaved people and the creation of Africatown.

The publication also encourages travelers to check out the Isom Clemon Civil Rights Memorial Park, which is scheduled to open next spring on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. It will feature works of art honoring Clemon, a Civil Rights pioneer.

In the same area, the Historic Avenue Cultural Center is another cultural hotspot, with its “Remembering the Avenue” exhibition and the Alabama Contemporary Art Center that tells the story of Black Main Street.

Travelers need comfortable lodging, and Conde Nast editors praised The Admiral’s anticipated updates.

“Though The Admiral originally opened its doors in 1940, the 156-room boutique hotel will unveil a top-to-bottom refresh in early 2024,” the publication’s editors wrote about the downtown fixture.

The upgrades include “a new restaurant and reimagined communal spaces and rooms, including a jewel-toned palette inspired by the city’s Mardi Gras heritage,” the site states.

Other featured locations on Conde Nast Traveler’s “The Best Places to Go in North America & the Caribbean in 2024” list include Barrio Viejo, Tucson, Arizona; Big Sky, Montana; Detroit, Michigan; Dominica; and Grenada.

To read the full article, click here.

