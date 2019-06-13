Concrete safe room approved for Daphne Public Works

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Major improvements are underway for a new safe room on the Eastern Shore. The new building will house Daphne Public Works employees during hurricanes.

“Cat. 5 hurricane, I think it’s 180 mph winds. It can withstand a direct hit,” says Public Works Director Jeremy Sasser.

The new concrete building can hold up to 58 people during a storm. Compared to a room right now which can only hold 10 people, this is a big deal.

“We’ll have computers, we’ll have phone lines. We’ll have everything where we can stay as connected to the outside world as you possibly could when one of those storms are coming through,” he says.

Construction is scheduled to begin on the project within the next 60 days.