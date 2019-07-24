Company breaks ground on new “cold storage” facility in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City and County Officials will be on hand Wednesday morning to break ground on a new cold storage facility near the Brookley Aeroplex.

Last fall Baltimore-headquartered MTC Logistics announced it would build a $58 million cold storage facility between APM Terminals and Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley. [Wednesday] we break ground on a 300,000-square-foot buillding that will contain 12 million cubic feet of refrigerated space. Project partners include: Alabama State Port Authority , APM Terminals, City of Mobile, Mobile Area Chamber, Mobile County and the State of Alabama. Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce News Release

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, and others will help break ground on the new facility shortly after 10 Wednesday morning.