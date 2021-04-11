Community pulls together following violent storms in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Cleanup continued today in areas hit hard by swift-moving storms in Southwest Alabama Saturday morning. The storm snapped trees and at least seven homes near Highway 43 in Thomasville had trees land on top of them. The damage not from a tornado, just strong, high winds.

“Numerous people call me and say, “I thought it was a tornado” or “it sounded like a tornado” but 80 miles per hour winds can sound like a tornado,” said Clarke County EMA Director Roy Waite. By daybreak, it was a new sight. Volunteers with Clarke Baptist disaster relief going around to homes doing what clean-up and repair they can.

“In this area neighbors really get out and help the neighbors, the Clarke Baptist relief organization was out there, those who couldn’t do manual labor were cooking for those who were doing the manual labor,” said Waite. The local group was formed three years ago, following another devastating storm, 2018 flooding in Fulton that caused a lot of damage and led to water rescues. This weekend in Clarke County most power is restored as the cleanup continues.